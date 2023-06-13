Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16

The upcoming action-thriller film ‘Kandahar’ which stars Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal is set to release on OTT platform Prime Video on June 16.

The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and features Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in main roles.

The film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan.

When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

“Release of ‘Kandahar’ on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me,” shared Actor Ali Fazal.

“Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer”.

Produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, ‘Kandahar’ will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.