scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16

Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal is set to release on OTT platform Prime Video on June 16.

By Agency News Desk
Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16
Gerard Butler, Ali Fazal starrer 'Kandahar' to drop on Prime Video on June 16

The upcoming action-thriller film ‘Kandahar’ which stars Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal is set to release on OTT platform Prime Video on June 16.

The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and features Navid Negahban, Bahador Foladi, Nina Toussaint-White, Vassilis Koukalani, Mark Arnold, Corey Johnson, and Abdullah Alnaji in main roles.

The film follows the story of an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), taking viewers on an adrenaline-fueled journey deep into a hostile territory in Afghanistan.

When an intelligence leak exposes his identity and mission, he must navigate through the perilous obstacles alongside his Afghan translator Mo (Navid Negahban), to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces unit tasked with hunting them down.

Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie draws inspiration from true events from the life of a former military intelligence officer.

“Release of ‘Kandahar’ on Prime Video in India is a homecoming of sorts for me,” shared Actor Ali Fazal.

“Shooting Kandahar with Gerard Butler and the entire team in a different landscape was a truly gratifying experience for me as an actor. With power-packed action and an adrenaline-filled ride, I cannot wait for viewers to watch this thrilling entertainer”.

Produced by Thunder Road Pictures, G-BASE, Capstone Studios and MBC Studios, ‘Kandahar’ will be available in English, along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gurbachan Singh Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman
Next article
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report
This May Also Interest You
News

Scoop’s Jagruti Pathak redefines Karishma Tanna’s life as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

AMU student develops portable single lead ECG device

Health & Lifestyle

Thailand reports 15 dengue deaths, cases at 3-yr high

Technology

WinZO crosses 40 bn micro transactions in FY23, aims for 55 bn in FY24

Technology

Samsung, SK hynix on lookout for further developments in US chip export policy

Technology

'Women-Friendly Tourism' app to create 10,000 women ventures, 30K tourism jobs in Kerala

Technology

All about Breaking Point, that ran controversial Dorsey interview

Technology

Food ordering firm Grubhub to lay off 15% of staff

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover display to get optimised Google apps: Report

Sports

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa steps down as AFI selection panel chairman

Technology

Twitter may soon limit number of DMs send by non-Blue users

News

BTS Jungkook falls asleep during live

Sports

'Only Virat can reveal why he left Test captaincy': Sourav Ganguly

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is chuffed with selection of 'Privacy', 'Kennedy' for Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

Sports

Ecuador forward Valencia joins Brazil's Internacional

Sports

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal aim to take home success on the road in Zimbabwe

Technology

US FTC files suit to halt Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: Report

News

Gurmeet Choudhary says he drives around SRK's 'Mannat' whenever he feels low and needs motivation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US