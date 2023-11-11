scorecardresearch
Here's why Sushmita Sen took showers to wear 'Aarya' off her

Sushmita Sen has shared an interesting anecdote about how she would come out of the character of ‘Aarya’ post the shoot.

Here's why Sushmita Sen took showers to wear 'Aarya' off her
Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared an interesting anecdote about how she would come out of the character of ‘Aarya’ post the shoot. She said that she used to come back and take a shower to wash her off.

“I try very hard not to talk to people like Aarya – there is a don-giri in Aarya and if you shoot an entire season, which is 42 days, and in these many days, one’s personality can easily change,” Sushmita said.

She added: “One can become Aarya very easily at any given moment of time. She is such a beautiful embodiment of shakti that at times you have to remember in real life, you have to tone it down a little. After the shoot, I used to immediately come back and take a shower and wash her off and take it off. Earlier it used to be a little difficult but now it’s a process of how to leave her at the set and come back.”

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya’ Season 3 streams on Disney+ Hotstar

