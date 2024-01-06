I believe in spreading awareness about morphing, deep fake videos: Aradhana Sharma

Actress Aradhana Sharma, who is a part of the upcoming web series ‘Video Cam Scam’ opened up on what fascinated her to be the part of this project, and shared how she believes in spreading awareness about the rising trends like morphing and deep fake videos, which are causing significant harm to people mentally and financially.

Talking about the series, Aradhana shared that the title gives you a hint that it involves video, a camera and a scam.

“However, the scam isn’t just financial; it also targets you emotionally by exploiting your values, morality, and personal integrity. This is done through the use of cameras and advanced video techniques driven by current AI technology. In essence, it’s a plot that manipulates not only your financial well-being but also your emotional and moral values,” she says.

On what made her say yes to the show, the ‘Barsatein’ actress said: “What really drew me to this project is that as an actor, my role goes beyond just performing, it’s about raising awareness. I believe in spreading awareness about the rising trends like morphing and deep fake videos, which are causing significant harm to people mentally and financially.”

Aradhana saw this as an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful agenda and felt a sense of purpose in being part of a project that addresses these issues.

The diva, who has been a part of the popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ spoke in detail about her character, saying she is an unethical hacker, the kind you might have seen in movies, driven solely by a love for money, greed, and avarice.

“She is a college dropout hungry for wealth, but what sets my character apart is the touch of emotion within. Despite being a scammer, unethical, and quite dangerous, there’s a distinctive emotional side that makes her different from other characters in the story,” she added.

Produced by Pavan Malu, directed by Vaibhav Khishti and written by Arpit Vageria, the series will be streaming on Epic on.