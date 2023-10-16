Ila Arun on her bond with ‘Aarya’ co-star Sushmita Sen: ‘There’s abundance of affection’

Veteran actress Ila Arun has opened up on working with Sushmita Sen in the upcoming crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season three, and talked about how their bond gradually turned into an unbreakable one. Ila plays the character of Nalini Sahiba in the show. Talking about the same, Ila said: “The moment I landed the role in ‘Aarya 3’, I was filled with anticipation about seeing Sushmita once more.”

“Our previous collaboration on ‘Chingaari’ had already formed a strong bond and mutual respect between us, and it was during that time that I truly got to know the actor in her. Before that, I had known and appreciated her as a model and Miss Universe, but witnessing her on set revealed her incredible strength,” said the ‘Manto’ fame actress.

The 69-year-old actress further shared: “Even when she faced a brief illness during ‘Aarya,’ my concern was palpable. However, when she returned to the set, it was as if she hadn’t suffered at all.”

“The majority of my scenes were with her, and during the shoots, we resided in neighbouring villas and truly, there was an abundance of affection. She affectionately refers to me as ‘Ma’, “ added the actress.

Sushmita plays the character of Aarya Sareen in the show. In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of narcotic drugs but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire. As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has Daulat by her side.

The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.