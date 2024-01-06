‘Indian Police Force’ trailer packs an adrenaline rush from the word go

Prime Video today launched the action-packed trailer of the highly anticipated Amazon Original series ‘Indian Police Force’. The upcoming series promises an entertainment extravaganza, high on action, suspense, thrill, and drama, taking audiences worldwide on an immersive journey into the next chapter of Rohit Shetty’s iconic Cop Universe. Created by Rohit Shetty and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the cop action drama marks Shetty’s digital directorial debut in a spectacle that is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. Besides Malhotra, the ensemble cast also boasts Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

It pays a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and fierce patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe.

The trailer takes viewers on a nail-biting ride through various cityscapes, each frame heightening the suspense with a ticking bomb clock that ultimately culminates in explosive blasts. Amidst this looming danger, the cop drama unfolds, showcasing a thrilling chase led by our courageous protagonists – Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Together, they confront the masterminds behind the bomb blasts, bravely navigating the chaos to safeguard the city from imminent threats, embodying a profound sense of patriotism.

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer launch day, Sidharth Malhotra said, “Proud to don the Khaki vardi in the ‘Indian Police Force,’ the next chapter of the cop universe with maestro Rohit Shetty. Portraying our brave hearts is always a huge responsibility, and being able to do that through Kabir Malik’s character was an honour. The commitment and relentless pursuit of the truth, even in the face of danger, reflect the true spirit of our nation’s police force. The narrative of this cop action drama delves deeper into the sacrifices made by our police officers to ensure the nation’s safety. Excited to take the audiences on a thrilling and entertaining journey, celebrating and honouring our real-life heroes. Jai Hind.”

“Being a part of the Indian Police Force was a transformative experience for me. It’s not just a cop series; it’s a tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation – the brave police officers,” said actress Shilpa Shetty.

“Indian Police Force packs an adrenaline rush from the word go, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Collaborating with Rohit Shetty for my first web series in his cop universe as the 1st female cop, was truly a big moment for me. His vision and experience in the cop milieu has added a unique intensity to the portrayal of law enforcement officers on celluloid. Being a female cop in the series, engaging in action sequences was both empowering and exhilarating. My part is a strong character showcasing that strength and resilience know no gender, and I am proud to be part of a series that celebrates the diversity of our Indian Police Force.”

“The countdown to an action-packed ride begins. Indian Police Force is an ode to the real-life heroes who stand tall against threats to our country. It salutes the indomitable spirit of our police forces,” added Vivek Oberoi.

“The series is not just about the threats; it’s about the resilience and courage to face them head-on. Working with Rohit Shetty in his cop universe has been an unforgettable experience, etched into my memory forever. His passion for storytelling and dedication to authenticity made the journey memorable, and I feel privileged to be a part of this cinematic world created by him.”

The seven-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.