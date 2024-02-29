Ishq Mitaye, from Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ launched

This Baisakhi, get ready for a cinematic experience on Netflix like no other with Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial spectacle, Amar Singh Chamkila, a Window Seat Films production. Premiering April 12, the film charts the untold true story of Panjab’s original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the ‘Elvis Presley of Panjab’.

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in and as Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner. With the maestro A R Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil penning pthe lyrics, the audience will get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz – Irshad collaboration once again after 9 years!

There are 6 original Hindi songs in the film sung by Mohit Chauhan, Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, Kailash Kher, Richa Sharma, Jonita Gandhi, Yashika Sikka and AR Rahman. Adding to the excitement, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to some of the songs originally sung by Chamkila and Amarjot in Panjabi! For the first time, the film will showcase LIVE on-location music recordings done during the film shoot capturing the rawness and the exuberance of each moment as Diljit & Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas (live music performances in villages).

Commenting on the music of the film, A R Rahman said, “When you make a story about a musician from Panjab, in such a musically rich state of India, it’s always something special. So, Imtiaz and I decided to give our take on the storytelling musical and give it a twist, like a Broadway musical in certain parts. I loved how Imtiaz reinvented himself in the story. Working with Diljit was a pleasure; he is humble yet has a very colourful personality, and I love his growth as a musician, an artist, and an actor, and working with Parineeti Chopra as a singer was also really enjoyable. She was such a delight to work with. And of course, our amazing Irshad Kamil always comes with great lyrics. It is great to be a part of this project.”

According to Imtiaz Ali, “It was very exciting to see Rahman sir dive into the heart of Panjabi music in Chamkila. We could not find a better muse to explore the vivacious and heart wrenching landscape of Panjabi music than Amar Singh Chamkila, the highest record selling artist of Panjab. It was fascinating to use some traditional musical styles and instruments in the album of Chamkila which have not been used for a long time.”

“Also, there was no better person than Irshad Kamil to bring out the traditional strength of Panjabi boli in a contemporary style for this musical album. Based on the lives of musical duo, Chamkila and Amarjot, the film always promised interesting music, but casting Diljit and Parineeti enabled us to record many tracks live-on-location. We are very excited to see this album going to its audience worldwide.”

About the song: Ishq Mitaye sung by Mohit Chauhan is a blend of traditional and modern beats, weaving a musical narrative of the dramatic times in which Chamkila became the iconic music star of the masses in Panjab- the highest record selling artist ever!

The song is out now on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and all major streaming apps.

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. The music of the film is on Saregama.

Watch Amar Singh Chamkila, premiering April 12, exclusively on Netflix.