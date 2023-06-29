scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is set to act in the horror series 'Adhura', said that the series pushes the boundaries of the horror genre and it brings out its essence beautifully.

By Agency News Desk
Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre
Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is set to act in the horror series ‘Adhura’, said that the series pushes the boundaries of the horror genre and it brings out its essence beautifully.For the series, helmed by the duo Gaurav of and Ananya Banarjee, Ishwak Singh has joined forces with co-stars Rasika Dugal and Aparshakti Khurana.

Elaborating on the point, he said: “’Adhura’ is a gutsy horror show with a medley of emotions, for me it’s a story of friendship, love and longing. Being authentic to the horror storytelling Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav Chawla have brought out the essence of the genre so beautifully.”

Talking of the show’s theme, he said: “The show is a portal to the supernatural realm with spirits that gives a very unsettling feeling but the true masterstroke of the show is that it delves into the demons within us.”

‘Adhura’ is a horror series set in an elite boarding school harbouring a dark secret which rapidly shakes up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Recognised for performances in critically acclaimed projects such as ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Rocket Boys’, Ishwak will be dabbling into other genres with his other upcoming project ‘Berlin’, an espionage-spy-thriller where he will be collaborating with actor Aparshakti Khurana and director Atul Sabharwal who directed the crime-thriller ‘Class of ’83’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bruce Springsteen set to rock Hyde Park after 11 years
Next article
Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

TOPS clears training stints of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia in Kyrgyzstan, Hungary

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals

News

Bruce Springsteen set to rock Hyde Park after 11 years

News

Bee Gees brothers would argue constantly during recording sessions, says new book

Sports

Kerala ready to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly: Minister

Technology

Qualcomm announces finalists of its Design in India Challenge

Sports

Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals after franchise’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2023

Technology

Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report

News

Michael Caine makes rare public appearance alongside fellow Korean War veterans

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Payal Dev – Sanam Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Technology

AirTag helps bust robbers who stole $62K in thefts: Report

News

Daniel Day-Lewis looks unrecognisable as he steps out with crutches, long grey hair

Technology

People may be more likely to believe AI-generated tweets: Study

Technology

Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI

News

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to have its premiere on midnight on this date

Sports

Pro Kabaddi: Can't wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US