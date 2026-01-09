Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Unleash Mayhem in The Wrecking Crew Trailer

Amazon Prime Video is all set to deliver another adrenaline-fueled action spectacle with its upcoming film The Wrecking Crew. Featuring two of Hollywood’s most physically imposing stars—Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista—the film promises explosive action, brutal combat, and a revenge-driven storyline that quickly escalates into all-out chaos.

The recently released trailer wastes no time setting the tone. It opens with Momoa and Bautista’s characters being ambushed while enjoying what appears to be a peaceful drive around town. The calm is shattered within seconds as armed attackers surround their car, leading to a vicious fight that leaves their vehicle destroyed. As the dust settles, the brothers discover that their attackers are members of the feared Yakuza, hinting at a far deeper conspiracy.

We soon learn that Momoa and Bautista play brothers—Jonny and James—who are reeling from the recent murder of their father. James, played by Bautista, initially believes it was a simple hit-and-run accident. Jonny, however, isn’t convinced. Armed with sharp instincts from his background as a cop, he suspects foul play—and he’s proven right almost immediately. In a tense scene, Jonny finds himself threatened with a knife inside his own bathroom, confirming that someone is actively trying to silence them.

The trailer reveals that the Yakuza are determined to wipe the brothers out, just as they did their father. James, meanwhile, appears to have a military past, showcased through his comfort with heavy weapons and a fully stocked personal armoury. One standout moment sees him being warned, “You’ll poke a bear which doesn’t want to be poked,” to which he coolly responds, “Take my word for it—I am that bear.”

What follows is a series of slick, John Wick-style gear-up montages as the brothers prepare for war. Guns are loaded, knives are sharpened, and bodies start dropping. Action fans will also spot a clear homage to Oldboy, with a corridor-style fight scene where James takes on multiple Yakuza members in brutal close combat.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, The Wrecking Crew boasts a strong supporting cast including Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Frankie Adams, Morena Baccarin, and Stephen Root. With its mix of brotherhood, revenge, and relentless action, the film looks tailor-made for fans of gritty, high-impact thrillers.

The Wrecking Crew premieres on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, and if the trailer is any indication, viewers should brace themselves for pure, unfiltered mayhem.