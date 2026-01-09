Bruno Mars – I Just Might Song Lyrics

Song Name – I Just Might

Singer – Bruno Maris

You stepped inside with a vibe I ain’t never seen

Yes you did Ooh

Girl if you talk like you walk come and talk to me

But look here

It would break my heart break my heart break my heart if I find out you can’t move

You better show me now show me now show me now

Cause when I take you to the floor ooh you gotta get down

You know what to do

Hey Mr DJ (oh oh oh)

Play a song for this pretty little lady (oh oh oh)

Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (oh oh oh)

I just might, I just might make her my baby

I just might make her my baby

I just might I just might

But first, may I just say that your face got me so intrigued (I’m so intrigued)

But what good is beauty if your booty can’t find the beat (I don’t wanna know girl, So please don’t do that to

me)

It would break my heart break my heart break my heart if I find out you can’t move

You better show me now show me now show me now.

Cause when I take you to the floor ooh you gotta get down

You know what to do

Hey Mr DJ (oh oh oh)

Play a song for this pretty little lady (oh oh oh)

Cause if she dance as

good as she look right now ( oh oh oh)

I just might I just might make her my baby

I just might make her my baby

This the part where you break it all the way down down down down

This the part where I turn you all the way around round round round

Put some spirit in it put your heart into

That’s all I need (And if I like what I see you’re coming home with me)

Hey Mr DJ (oh oh oh)

Play a song for this pretty little lady (oh oh oh)

Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (oh oh oh)

I just might, I just might make her my baby

I just might make her my baby

I just might I just might