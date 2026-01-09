Song Name – I Just Might
Singer – Bruno Maris
Check out Bruno Mars – I Just Might Song Lyrics
You stepped inside with a vibe I ain’t never seen
Yes you did Ooh
Girl if you talk like you walk come and talk to me
But look here
It would break my heart break my heart break my heart if I find out you can’t move
You better show me now show me now show me now
Cause when I take you to the floor ooh you gotta get down
You know what to do
Hey Mr DJ (oh oh oh)
Play a song for this pretty little lady (oh oh oh)
Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (oh oh oh)
I just might, I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby
I just might I just might
But first, may I just say that your face got me so intrigued (I’m so intrigued)
But what good is beauty if your booty can’t find the beat (I don’t wanna know girl, So please don’t do that to
me)
It would break my heart break my heart break my heart if I find out you can’t move
You better show me now show me now show me now.
Cause when I take you to the floor ooh you gotta get down
You know what to do
Hey Mr DJ (oh oh oh)
Play a song for this pretty little lady (oh oh oh)
Cause if she dance as
good as she look right now ( oh oh oh)
I just might I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby
This the part where you break it all the way down down down down
This the part where I turn you all the way around round round round
Put some spirit in it put your heart into
That’s all I need (And if I like what I see you’re coming home with me)
Hey Mr DJ (oh oh oh)
Play a song for this pretty little lady (oh oh oh)
Cause if she dance as good as she look right now (oh oh oh)
I just might, I just might make her my baby
I just might make her my baby
I just might I just might