Laughter Chefs Reunion Turns Glam! Karan Kundrra –Tejasswi Prakash’s Mushy Moment Steals the Night

The Laughter Chefs gang recently came together for a glamorous and fun-filled reunion at the Solitario X Warner Bros event held in Mumbai, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The star-studded evening turned into a lively celebration as several popular television faces and reality show stars gathered under one roof, giving fans a visual treat through viral photos and videos.

Among those spotted at the event were Elvish Yadav, Jannat Zubair, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Bollywood actor Zareen Khan. The reunion instantly sparked excitement among fans of Laughter Chefs, who were thrilled to see their favourite contestants enjoying a night out together.

Actor Karan Kundrra later shared inside glimpses from the evening on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at the memorable night. His carousel post opened with a cheerful group selfie featuring Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Samarth Jurel, and costume designer Ken Ferns. The next slide showcased a stylish selfie of Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra, and Elvish Yadav, followed by a snapshot that also included Zareen Khan.

However, it was the fourth picture that truly stole the spotlight. The frame captured a mushy and heartwarming moment between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, leaving fans swooning over the couple. The post also featured several candid selfies of the Laughter Chefs contestants, reflecting the joy, bonding, and positive energy shared by the group.

Captioning the post, Karan wrote, “Surprise Banger of a Night!!!” Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love and admiration. Ken Ferns commented, “Love you KK. What a night! A great start to 2026.” One fan wrote, “Slide 2 & 4 my ultimate favourites,” while another added, “4th pic has my whole heart.” Several users praised the group’s chemistry, calling them a “positive gang” filled with love, respect, and uplifting vibes.

The latest season of Laughter Chefs continues to entertain audiences with its perfect blend of comedy, chaos, and cooking. The show features popular television personalities tackling quirky kitchen challenges under the guidance of Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. This season’s lineup includes Vivian Dsena, Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Kashmera Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav, Aly Goni, and Jannat Zubair.

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural series Naagin 7, which premiered on December 27. Starring alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, and Namik Paul, the show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm IST on Colors TV and streams on Jio Hotstar.