scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming show 'Yeh Meri Family' was unveiled on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'
Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Yeh Meri Family’ was unveiled on Monday. It shows a walk down memory lane, set in the 1990s era in Lucknow and captures the essence of nostalgia with radio transistors, newspaper man, TV cable, two-wheelers, playing ludo with family and making the small moments count.

The trailer depicts how life used to be back then, simple yet beautiful with the strong and emotional bond of the family. Rishi (son) and Ritika’s (daughter) banter to Neerja’s (mother) constant pestering to focus on studies and Sanjay’s (father) bond with his children, the trailer gives a sneak peek of what the show is ready to unfold.

It stars Juhi Parmar in her OTT debut with the character of Neerja. She said: “I believe that people nowadays look for relatable stories, characters, and Yeh Meri Family is one such show that brings in several flavours of emotions.”

The story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada) and the entire show is captured from her point of view.

She further mentioned: “I feel an emotional connection portraying the character of Neerja, a woman that is so relatable, multitasking between being a teacher, a daughter-in-law, a wife, a mother, etc. Blending an interesting plot with the 90’s nostalgia, the show is high on emotions and situations that we all have been in. There are many brief moments in the show that will surely make the viewers cry, laugh, and even make them think about their life back in the golden era.”

A TVF production, the new season of ‘Yeh Meri Family’ will premiere on May 19 2023, on Amazon miniTV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'
Next article
Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

Technology

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

Sports

IPL 2023: We got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, admits RR's Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

IPL 2023: I love the word Bhojpuri, says Graeme Smith

Sports

K.L. Rahul speaks up on social media trolling on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advises against non-sugar sweeteners like stevia for weight control

Sports

Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

News

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

Technology

300 mn Vi users move to Ericsson charging system in India, biggest globally

Technology

Discord reveals data breach following support agent hack

Technology

Xiaomi India joins United Way India to empower rural communities with sustainable energy

News

An injured Eijaz Khan limps in the opening scene of 'City of Dreams 3'

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi opens up about battling homesickness

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US