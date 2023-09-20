Kaala Paani – A riveting survival drama, release announced

Beyond the sparkling blue waters and glistening golden sands of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an enthralling story of survival is set to unfold. Netflix today announced the release date of its upcoming series, ‘Kaala Paani’ – where alliances stand to shift, and secrets are bound to unravel when one’s survival is at stake.

Kaala Paani is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 18, 2023. Helmed by Posham Pa Pictures, the series is directed by Sameer Saxena & Amit Golani and is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket and Nimisha Misra.

Starring the immensely talented Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Amey Wagh, Kaala Paani will have audiences embark on a journey through the salty seas and ocean breeze of the Andaman Nicobar Islands. But everything is not all smooth sailing on this island – chaos ensues as social order crumbles, leaving its inhabitants trapped and isolated from the outside world. Will the choice that one makes through this pandemonium ensure one’s survival?

Talking about his association with the series, Ashutosh Gowariker said, “Kaala Paani is a world of its own and I’m really excited to be a part of an intriguing Netflix project like this. Sameer, Amit and Biswapati have created a Series with a genre that will breathe new life into our audience’s viewing experience. I am hoping that audiences will be just as intrigued as I was and enjoy it as much as I did performing in it.”

Adding on to the excitement, Mona Singh said, “Kaala Paani’ is a show that will immerse you in a world where every moment, decision, and heartbeat holds the key to survival in an unforgiving environment. Participating in a project that keeps you perpetually on the edge is an absolute rush. With a groundbreaking plot supported by the creative minds of Sameer, Amit and the Netflix team, this show provided me with the opportunity to stretch my limits as an actor, resulting in an incredibly exhilarating journey.”

Kaala Paani features a diverse cast including Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Sukant Goel, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Radhika Mehrotra, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Poornima Indrajith, among others.

Stay tuned! Kaala Paani premieres on October 18 only on Netflix