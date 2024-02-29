Kajol, Kriti Sanon cross swords in teaser of emotional thriller 'Do Patti'

Actresses Kajol and Kriti Sanon are set to square off in the upcoming OTT film ‘Do Patti’. The teaser of the “emotional thriller” film, as stated by Kriti, was unveiled at the Next on Netflix event at Mehboob Studios in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Thursday.

The teaser starts off with the bird-eye view of the quaint town of Manali, it then cuts to Kajol in the role of a cop riding a bike. Her voice-over, peppered throughout the teaser, talks about wrong and right situations in life.

Kriti Sanon’s — who recently got the National Film Award — character is also shown as a glamorous one in the teaser and has grey shades.

It’s not clear what the film harps on but by the looks of it, it looks like a thriller as Kriti is seen smashing something presumably in the middle of a crime of passion.

The film marks the debut of Kriti and writer Kanika Dhillon as producers.

The film will drop on Netflix.