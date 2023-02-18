scorecardresearch
Karan Maan on 'Farzi': It was most challenging to get the B'deshi accent right

Karan Maan with his new web series 'Farzi' and said that the most challenging part of his character was the language, and it really needed a lot of effort to learn a new dialect.

By News Bureau

Actor Karan Maan, who rose to fame with ‘Tubelight’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’, has recently come up with his new web series ‘Farzi’ and said that the most challenging part of his character was the language, and it really needed a lot of effort to learn a new dialect.

The show marked the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Karan shared how he became part of the project.

While talking about how he got this series, Karan, who is playing the character Murtuza, an army chief from Bangladesh, revealed: “When I was offered this role, I was like yes, this is something I always wanted to portray. The script sounded really exciting. The overall vibe was sounding really impressive. So, I couldn’t say no at all.”

When asked about challenges, he said: “The most challenging task was to get the Bangladeshi accent right. It was a bit challenging as I had to rehearse many times for this. But at the same time, I was learning something new, so I was thoroughly enjoying the whole shooting, and moreover, as they say, all well that ends well.”

‘Farzi’ has entered the top 10 trending title lists on Prime Video in multiple countries and it garnered the biggest opening as a local original show.

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

