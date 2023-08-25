scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor’s OTT debut ‘Jaane Jaan’ to premiere on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan' directed by Sujoy Ghosh, to launch on her birthday; Jaane Jaan also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

By Editorial Desk
Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan' to premiere on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan _ pic courtesy yt

Netflix announced the title and premiere date for one of its most anticipated films. ‘Jaane Jaan’, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in her OTT debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, will launch on 21st September, 2023. The announcement has been long awaited by Kareena Kapoor fans who are also in for a treat as the film launches on her birthday.

The video takes you into the world of Jaane Jaan and showcases Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new look, bare faced, striking and playing the role of a mother. Jaideep Ahlawat whose look will make you do a double take and Vijay Varma who is playing the role of a handsome police officer. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Speaking on the upcoming film, Sujoy Ghosh shares, “Jaane jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

Audiences worldwide will get to experience the magic of Sujoy Ghosh and see this highly anticipated trio (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay) in action September 21st 2023 onwards, only on Netflix.

