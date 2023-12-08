Kashmira Pardeshi on her 'challenging' scene from ‘The Freelancer’

Actress Kashmira Pardeshi, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of her streaming show ‘The Freelancer’, has opened up on the most challenging scene that she shot for the series. ‘The Freelancer’, which stars Mohit Raina in the titular role, is based on the book, ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

Talking about the scene, Kashmira Pardeshi said: “I would like to specifically mention the scene that I have got the most reviews for. Most people called and said why were you talking for more than 3 minutes in the bathroom scene, that takes me back to the time we were shooting it the same day.”

She further mentioned: “It was the same day we shot all bathroom scenes – those scenes for me were quite challenging as they were very extreme. That one day was very challenging.”

The series has been directed by Bhav Dhulia, and created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ is set to stream on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.