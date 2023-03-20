scorecardresearch
Kunal Kemmu remembers working with Raju Srivastava in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Kunal Kemmu recalled late comedian Raju Srivastava and shared his experience working with him in the upcoming film 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

By News Bureau

Kunal Kemmu recalled late comedian Raju Srivastava and shared his experience working with him in the upcoming film ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ in which Kunal will be playing the character of a miser. He said: “I feel blessed that I had the opportunity to work with this lovely human being and an incredible talent like Raju Srivastava. It breaks our hearts to know that he is not with us today and I would have loved to watch this film with him. I have had immense respect for him. Growing up, I used to love his stand-up pieces and even as an actor I did get inspired by his art of comedy.”

Kunal praised Raju for his dedication to work and added: “What I realised working with him in this film was that even though he has been doing it for a long time, the hard work he puts in, in every shot and every scene is unmatchable. His dialogue delivery and on-the-spot improvisation intrigued me. His way of analysing if the humour was landing was highly commendable.”

Kunal started his acting career with the TV show ‘Gul Gulshan Gulfaam’, and later acted in films such as ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Zakhm’, ‘Bhai’, ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Dushman’. He played the male lead in ‘Kalyug’, ‘Dhol’, and was also seen in a comedy film ‘Golmaal 3’.

He shared that he found himself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with him.

“It is unfortunate that this will be his last film and we won’t get to see a lot more of him doing what he wonderfully did. I really have fun memories of him and I really look forward to watching this film and cherishing the presence of the wonderful Raju Srivastava in ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’,” he concluded.

‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ is all set to premiere on March 24 on ZEE5.

