Loki Season 2 - After Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul
Tom Hiddleston Loki God of Mischief

Disney+ Hotstar debuted a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated “Loki” Season 2. Watch “The Amazing Loki” as Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan, along with executive producer Kevin R Wright, explore what it means to be Loki this season.

“Loki” Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan DeLeeuw and Kasra Farahani are the directors for the six-episode series. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, and Trevor Waterson serves as co-executive producer. Eric Martin is the head writer.

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 launches exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th Oct in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English.

