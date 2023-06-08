scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'

Devi Vishwakumar and Richa Moorjani will be seen dancing on a popular track from the Indian film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

By Agency News Desk
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'

Actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the popular character of Devi Vishwakumar and Richa Moorjani, who essays her cousin Kamala, in the show ‘Never Have I Ever’, will be seen dancing on a popular track from the Indian film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Maitreyi and Richa will be seen giving their A-game to the track ‘Sami Sami’ picturised on Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Without revealing as to why they are dancing on the popular track, the two look absolutely stunning as they shake a leg on the number on the ultimate episode of the show.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the title character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

The first installment in the Pushpa film series, the film depicts the rise of a coolie, Pushpa Raj, in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh state.

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 is the final season. It revolves around Devi’s college, relationships and problems.

‘Never Have I Ever’ is a teenage comedy series on Netflix. It first came out in 2020. It revolves around Maitreyi’s character Devi, an Indian-American high school student. The final season will be released on June 8 on the streaming giant.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Trent Boult commits to playing for New Zealand despite contract decline
Next article
Sumbul Touqeer Khan to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google rolls out new features to Meet's picture-in-picture mode in Chrome

Technology

NASA's Sun touching probe finds source of solar wind

News

Censor Board gives Adipurush a ‘U-Certificate’- making It a HAR BHARTIYA KI ADIPURUSH

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Technology

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet™ AI, the World’s first UL verified AI powered cordless stick vacuum

News

'I Love You' fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Technology

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now: Sam Altman

News

Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Sports

French Open: 'Hasn't even been tested, she found her A game,' Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

News

'Adipurush' director kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, criticised

Sports

Hockey: India go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands in men's FIH Pro League

Technology

Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US