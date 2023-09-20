A peek into Mel Gibson’s character from ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’, Prime Video’s highly anticipated series, is set to premiere on September 22. The series offers a deeper exploration into the intriguing world of spies and assassins who all come together under the infamous hotel, ‘The Continental’. Focusing on the early life of Winston Scott, a key character in the John Wick saga, the series takes us into the compelling setting of New York in the 1970s.

An ambiguous character in the series is Cormac, a villainous criminal kingpin who manages The Continental Hotel in New York City, played by Mel Gibson, a versatile actor known for his direction, production, and action hero roles. Mel Gibson’s portrayal of Cormac adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the series, promising a compelling antagonist keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats. Gibson gives a sneak peek into his character, the style, and the setting of the series.

“Cormac is like a mentor to Winston and Charon played by Colin Woodell and Ayomide Adegun. But he’s rather a nefarious character who’s like a father figure to them, and they perceive him that way when they’re young, but as they grow and begin to analyze who he really is, they realize he’s probably not the father figure he pretends to be. He’s pretty selfish in his own motives and has used them in an ill way, and I think they’re burned by that and they want to get even,” said lead actor Mel Gibson.

The series is set in the John Wick world in the ‘70s with the vintage taxi cabs and the streets of New York, Gibson further adds, “Talking about the setting and style, my character wears very nice suits, and in the series itself, things are quiet, from the dialogue, acting, attitude. There’s a lot of cynicism and a dark underbelly to the psyche of most of the characters, which matches that style.”

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is produced by Lionsgate Television. The series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Michelle Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories with the first episode releasing on Friday, September 22 and episodes launching weekly.