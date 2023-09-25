scorecardresearch
Milan Luthria shares who troubled him the most on ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ sets

Director Milan Luthria, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, has shared an incident from the shooting of the series with actress Mouni Roy. In fact, the director said that the whole cast of the series has troubled him a lot.

Talking about the same, he said, “I should be actually saying that I enjoyed making my OTT debut with this project but the entire cast has troubled me a lot for the past 2 years and the first in that line is Mouni Roy. Mouni came to set 10 mins before call time to greet us all in the morning and then we would see her directly during lunch time. She would take 3 hours to get ready and arrive on set.”

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by Milan Luthria and co-Directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.It reimagines the charm of old India and creates a visual spectacle on-screen.

The series also marks the OTT debut of Milan Luthria, and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

The show is set to stream from October 13, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

