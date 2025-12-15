Millie Bobby Brown Admits She Still Uses Her Parents’ Netflix Account

Millie Bobby Brown might be one of Netflix’s biggest stars, but when it comes to streaming at home, she’s keeping things very relatable. The Stranger Things actor recently revealed that she still uses her parents’ Netflix account, proving that even global stars don’t always bother with their own subscriptions.

Despite being the face of one of Netflix’s most successful franchises, Millie admitted she has never felt the need to switch to a personal account. The confession instantly struck a chord with fans, who joked that if someone with her level of fame and success can share a family password, then they are definitely not doing anything wrong either.

Millie has been working with Netflix since she was a child, growing up on the platform while starring in films, producing projects, and headlining one of the most influential shows of the streaming era. Yet her streaming habits remain refreshingly normal, a reminder that she still keeps things grounded despite her massive career.

The moment also comes at a time when Netflix has been cracking down on password sharing, making Millie’s admission even more ironic. Fans online were quick to point out that if Netflix’s own star is happily using a shared account, the policy feels slightly harder to enforce.

While the internet had fun with the revelation, the story ultimately highlighted why Millie continues to resonate with audiences. Behind the awards, red carpets, and record breaking shows, she still has everyday habits that make her feel familiar rather than untouchable.

Sometimes, even when you are the star of the platform, borrowing your parents’ login just makes sense.