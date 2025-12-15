Jannat Zubair and Elvish Yadav Meet Messi as Football Fever Takes Over India

‘Messi mania’ has officially gripped the entire nation, and foot enthusiasts from all walks of life are basking in the joy of Lionel Messi’s much-awaited visit to India. Some among these people who got a chance to interact with this ‘God of Football’ include ‘Laughter Ke Superstars Season 3’ contestants Jannat Zubair Irani and Elvish Yadav.

The two posted a joint picture on Instagram, and they were all hyped to meet the G.O.A.T. Their posting read, “We met Messi!! What an amazing day. Welcome to India. So much love. Special thanks to @officialpuch.ai.” They posted these pictures, which immediately went viral with many people posting comments in admiration of this moment where football culture and Indian pop culture collided.

Messi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday in connection with his ongoing tour in multiple cities in India. However, this visit did not go without some drama. Prior to this, his visit to Kolkata allegedly went into chaos, where he had to leave in less than 20 minutes despite being supposed to stay for nearly two hours. Allegations state that all went south at Salt Lake Stadium when political and important people took control of this event.

After Kolkata, Messi went to Hyderabad before moving to Mumbai, where he enjoyed a more organized and celebratory environment. While in Mumbai, a host of Bollywood stars made their way to where the international sports hero was at Wankhede Stadium.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen arriving with her sons Taimur and Jeh for the special meet and greet event. While Kareena was poised in her formal attire, her sons were in sync with the football atmosphere in their football jerseys. Taimur was seen wearing a jersey with ‘Messi’ imprinted on it, and Jeh’s Argentina jersey stole our hearts.

Actress Shilpa Shetty also took her son, Viaan-Raj Kundra, to meet this football legend. After taking a leave from the stadium, Shilpa Shetty shared her moment with the press, where she happily confessed, “It was very good. Viaan ka toh dream poora ho gaya,” referring to her son’s fulfilled dream. With celebrities, influencers, and fans swaying in support of Lionel Messi being in town, his tour in India has become an event in itself—not just a visit to a different country but an experience in itself. With a few bumps in between, nothing can go wrong when it comes to the passion and adoration for this football legend.