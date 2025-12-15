I Can Only Imagine 2 Brings Bart Millard Back For A More Personal And Emotional Journey

Lionsgate is set to return to the world of I Can Only Imagine with a sequel that aims to go deeper, more personal, and more emotionally resonant. I Can Only Imagine 2 is scheduled to release theatrically on February 20, 2026, and will continue the story of MercyMe frontman Bart Millard after the massive success of the original film.

This time, the story moves beyond the origin of a song and into the complexities of living the dream while facing life’s hardest tests. Bart Millard is now at the peak of his career, performing to sold-out arenas, surrounded by a loyal fanbase, and experiencing the success he once only imagined. But just as everything seems to be falling into place, his world is shaken by devastating personal challenges, including a life-changing diagnosis involving his young son, Sam.

As Bart struggles to balance fame, faith, and fatherhood, his wife Shannon emerges as the emotional backbone of the story. She carries the weight of caring for Sam, supporting Bart through his doubts, and holding onto hope when answers feel painfully distant. The film places strong emphasis on family dynamics, resilience, and the quiet strength it takes to keep going when life feels overwhelming.

A major emotional thread follows Sam as he joins the band on their biggest tour yet, alongside newcomer Tim Timmons. As Sam finds the courage to step into the spotlight and sing his own song, Bart is forced to confront what truly matters, redefining success not by applause or numbers, but by love, presence, and faith.

Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, and written by McCorkle, the film brings back John Michael Finley as Bart Millard, with an expanded cast that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Sophie Skelton, Arielle Kebbel, Joshua Bassett, Sammy Dell, Trace Adkins, and Dennis Quaid. The sequel promises to blend music, emotion, and spirituality while exploring how belief can be tested during life’s most fragile moments.

I Can Only Imagine 2 positions itself as a heartfelt continuation rather than a simple follow-up, focusing on growth, sacrifice, and the power of hope during the storm.