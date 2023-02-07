scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Mirzapur’ actors Divyenndu, Isha Talwar charm audience with another offering

Divyenndu and Isha Talwar, have teamed up again for the new song 'Kashni' from the musical wedding series titled 'The Marigold Project'.

By News Bureau

Actors Divyenndu and Isha Talwar, who swayed the audience with their chemistry in the crime-thriller series ‘Mirzapur’ have teamed up again for the new song ‘Kashni’ from the musical wedding series titled ‘The Marigold Project’.

The album comprises six songs across genres that are put together by Akshay & IP with vocals by Asees Kaur, Rashmeet Kaur and IP Singh. From courtship (Jee Aayan Nu), mehndi (Kashni), haldi (Nikki Jehi Sui), cocktail (Dil Di Will) baraat (Vibe Cute Badi) to bidaai (Maaye Ni), the album offers a wide range of listening experience to the audience.

Sharing her thoughts on the album launch, Isha Talwar said: “‘The Marigold Project’ covers the entire spectrum of a typical Indian wedding beautifully – from haldi to bidaai, it’s all there! I’ve waited to collaborate with Divyenndu on a fun project and this one felt right.”

Singer Asees Kaur said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this unique musical experience with Akshay & IP! Kashni and Maaye Ni are timeless songs with rich lyrics, and compositions that will stay with listeners forever. But it’s hard to pick a favourite! I loved the soulful ‘Jee Aayan Nu’ and the upbeat ‘Vibe Cute Badi’ as well! I hope this album becomes a part of memories in every wedding celebration.”

The album has been released under the label of Sony Music.

Rashmeet Kaur said: “The songs in The Marigold Project truly capture the essence of a wedding and the emotions that come with it. I’m excited to be a part of this fantastic ensemble alongside Asees, Akshay & IP. Nikki Jehi Sui is a one-of-a-kind folk song with modern production, that brings back my childhood memories from family weddings, but with a new age twist! Vibe Cute Badi is a big wedding banger waiting to happen! Wedding season, wait for us.”

Previous article
Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 gets an extension
Next article
Not Dimple Kapadia, but Kumud Mishra was first choice for ‘Pathaan’ JOCR head
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US