Mohit Raina says he always struggles with drinking scenes

Mohit Raina has shared that he always finds it difficult to perform in drinking scenes.

Actor Mohit Raina, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming show ‘The Freelancer’, has shared that he always finds it difficult to perform in drinking scenes. For the show, Mohit spent enough time to understand the nuances of his character Avniash Kamath. The actor decoded his character and what went into preparing for the role.

Talking about the same, Mohit Raina said: “Well to stay true to the story I had to show the transition of the character from early failures in life to a mature guy who has lived his life and gained experience.”

He further mentioned: “For the early life we tried to look lean and for the current life it was slight grey hair and someone who would come across as harmless and would easily blend in a crowd. I always struggle with drinking scenes , it’s something that doesn’t come easy to me. Apart from that it was more action related and getting used to the terrain on a daily basis.”

The show follows the story of a man on an extraction mission and a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. The series is based on the book, ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. The show also stars Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

Directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the Creator and Showrunner, ‘The Freelancer’ will drop on September 1, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

