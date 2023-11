Netflix India shines at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 with 26 wins

Netflix India emerged as a big winner at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 last evening, bagging 26 awards and reaffirming its position as a leading platform for quality content. Its diverse slate of series and films garnered widespread acclaim, with many of its productions being recognized for their compelling storytelling, stellar performances, and exceptional direction.

The series winner list includes “Best Series” for Scoop, “Best Series Critics” for Trial By Fire, “Best Director Critics” for Randeep Jha (Kohrra), “Best Actor Series” for Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra) and Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire), “Best Actor Series Critics” for Karishma Tanna (Scoop), “Best Supporting Actor” for Barun Sobti (Kohrra) and Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime S2).

The films’ winner list has “Best Film Critics” for Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories) And Vasan Bala (Monica O My Darling), “Best Actor Film Critics” for Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal), “Best Actor- Web Original Film” for Alia Bhatt (Darlings), “Best Supporting Actor” for Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) and Shefali Shah (Darlings).

The list also mentioned “Popular Choice Award- Best Short Film” for Soul-Kadhi under the Take Ten Initiative.

Several other Netflix films, Darlings, Monica O My Darling, Qala, and series, Scoop, Kohrra won accolades across technical categories like “Best Production Design,” “Best original story,” “Best Adapted Screenplay,” “Best Original Screenplay,” “Best Cinematographer,” “Best Dialogue,” “Best Editing,” “Best Background Music,” and “Best Sound Design.”

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 served as a testament to Netflix’s continued success in captivating audiences and pushing the boundaries of streaming content.

Below is the entire list of Netflix India wins 2023: