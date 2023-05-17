scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Padma Bhushan, please', says Gulshan Devaiah after 'Dahaad' success

Gulshan Devaiah,has jokingly said that he and his co-actor Vijay Varma deserve 'Padma Bhushan' for their roles!

By Agency News Desk
'Padma Bhushan, please', says Gulshan Devaiah after 'Dahaad' success

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest Prime Video series ‘Dahaad’, has jokingly said that he and his co-actor Vijay Varma deserve ‘Padma Bhushan’ for their roles!

Replying to a fan who tweeted, “Ok Sonakshi Sinha has KILLED it in Dahaad and how! Also @gulshandevaiah and @realvjy can never put a foot wrong. They act as if they want a lifetime achievement in the next couple of years only. Kya kamaal log hai re yeh dono,” Gulshan wrote: “Padma Bhushan please.”

In ‘Dahaad’, Gulshan, Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah play police officers, while Vijay essasys the role of a serial killer in a Rajasthan town.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as executive producers.

The eight-episod series is streaming on Prime Video.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Meta India's Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra moves on
Next article
Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber join cast of 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
This May Also Interest You
News

Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Sports

Italian Open: 'A new generation is here already,' says Djokovic after quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune

Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Giving Brar the last over was a decision based on his first two overs, says Sunil Joshi

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

News

Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon

News

Parineeti Chopra’s father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Technology

This audio journalism app to let you create personalised episodes via AI

Technology

BharatPe appoints Sandeep Indurkar as CBO-Banking & Alliances

News

Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set

News

Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence

Sports

IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide

Sports

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits ‘mistakes’ as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema to appear on ‘TKSS’

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US