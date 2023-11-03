Personal experience, yes; my personal life, no: Mouni Roy on 'Temptation Island'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Mouni Roy, who will be seen hosting the ‘Temptation Island India’, had revealed that she will use her personal experiences while advising the couples on the show but her personal life will never be discussed there.

The famous reality show from American ‘Temptation Island’ is finally coming to India with its first season. Temptation Island India will be hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. The show, to be premiered on November 3 will be available to stream every day at 8 p.m. on Jio Cinema.

In a candid conversation, Mouni Roy opened up about the show, how difficult it is for her to give advice to the couples and much more.

The show is all about discussing the personal life of the couples. When asked if she would use her personal life too, she said, “I will use only my personal experiences while advising the couples. My personal life will not be used. There is a reason it is my personal life. I feel your life experiences help you a lot while advising people.”

Talking about the show, she said, “I am very excited for the show. In the US, many seasons have already happened but this is the first time in India. Audience will get to see something new and different. It is a show where there will be a lot of drama and human emotions. I am waiting to see the audience’s reaction for the show.”

Talking about her role in the show, she said, “I will be advising the couples. Every relation has different issues. I come in at a point when a couple requires my advice. But it will totally depend on them how they take it.It is very difficult to give advice to people. I was very clear I will not hurt anyone. Initially it was difficult for me but now I am getting comfortable with it.”

The show is set to witness a series of games between couples and a few hot singles in a huge villa to finally take home the trophy and prize money.The show will be available to stream everyday at 8 pm on Jio Cinema.