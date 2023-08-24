Pratik Sehajpal shares pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed from the screening of his upcoming series Aakhri Sach

A screening of Tamannaah Bhatia’s new project Aakhri Sach was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Vijay Varma, who is dating Tamannaah, never misses her film and show screenings and so he was pictured at this one too.

Pratik Sehajpal shared pictures from the screening with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed. Pratik was seen wearing a white jacket and brown pants. Tamannaah was joined by her boyfriend, talented actor Vijay Varma, along with many other renowned celebs.

Tamannaah Bhatia, as always, looked gorgeous in a semi-formal white shirt, which she paired with a printed blue corset belt. She completed her look with a pair of blue boot-cut trousers, a free hairdo, dewy make-up, minimal accessories, and a pair of blue pointed stilettos. Vijay Varma, looked handsome in a purple hooded sweatshirt, which he paired with grey trousers and a pair of matching sneakers. Uorfi was dressed in a bright pink outfit for the event.

Aakhri Sach, the highly anticipated crime investigative thriller series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The web show, which features popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the protagonist, is reportedly based on the spine-chilling real-life mass ritual suicide Burari Deaths. The Robbie Grewal directorial, which has already garnered the attention of its promising promo videos, had a grand screening in Mumbai on August 23, Wednesday night.