scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pratik Sehajpal shares pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed from the screening of his upcoming series Aakhri Sach

A screening of Tamannaah's new project Aakhri Sach was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Pratik Sehajpal shares pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed from the screening of his upcoming series Aakhri Sach
Pratik Sehajpal shares pictures with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed from the screening of his upcoming series Aakhri Sach

A screening of Tamannaah Bhatia’s new project Aakhri Sach was hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Vijay Varma, who is dating Tamannaah, never misses her film and show screenings and so he was pictured at this one too.

Pratik Sehajpal shared pictures from the screening with Tamannaah Bhatia and Uorfi Javed. Pratik was seen wearing a white jacket and brown pants. Tamannaah was joined by her boyfriend, talented actor Vijay Varma, along with many other renowned celebs.

Tamannaah Bhatia, as always, looked gorgeous in a semi-formal white shirt, which she paired with a printed blue corset belt. She completed her look with a pair of blue boot-cut trousers, a free hairdo, dewy make-up, minimal accessories, and a pair of blue pointed stilettos. Vijay Varma, looked handsome in a purple hooded sweatshirt, which he paired with grey trousers and a pair of matching sneakers. Uorfi was dressed in a bright pink outfit for the event.

Aakhri Sach, the highly anticipated crime investigative thriller series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The web show, which features popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the protagonist, is reportedly based on the spine-chilling real-life mass ritual suicide Burari Deaths. The Robbie Grewal directorial, which has already garnered the attention of its promising promo videos, had a grand screening in Mumbai on August 23, Wednesday night.

1
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Alia Bhatt walks out of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayan?
Next article
India's MRI systems market to reach $950 mn by 2030: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India's MRI systems market to reach $950 mn by 2030: Report

News

Alia Bhatt walks out of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayan?

News

Big B recalls enjoying 'kala khatta' flavoured 'barf ka gola' during his school days 

Technology

MediaTek working with Meta's Llama 2 to enhance on-device generative AI in edge devices

News

Actress Seema R. Deo from 'Anand' passes away at 81

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Tiafoe among 'Stars Of The Open' exhibition event, raise money for Ukraine

News

‘KBC 15’: Amitabh Bachchan gives example of Bollywood’s ‘Kapoor’ family to contestant with a similar story

News

‘Shah Rukh Khan is a very capable artiste,’ says Amitabh Bachchan

Technology

Epic's new opt-in exclusivity programme lets developers keep 100% revenue share

Technology

Sonia 'thrilled' over Chandrayaan-3 success, says ISRO capabilities built over decades

Technology

realme's 5G odyssey: Being real 5G democritizer & bridging innovation, accessibility

Technology

TikTok plans to ban links to e-commerce websites such as Amazon: Report

Technology

Prez Murmu hails ISRO on successful deployment of Pragyan rover on Moon

News

Dua Lipa roped in to star in Asif Kapadia's 'Camden'

Technology

Dalai Lama greets Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success

Sports

John Isner announces he will retire from tennis after US Open

Technology

Nvidia makes record $6.1 bn in profit as gaming becomes mainstream

Technology

News organisations can also get a share of X's ad revenue: Musk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US