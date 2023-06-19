scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Pret Boys’ all set to give the ‘chills’ and ‘giggles’

Amazon miniTV is all set to bring in a perfect mix of horror and humour, 'Pret Boys' trailer gives a sneak peek into the chilling and jocular world of the series.

By Editorial Desk
'Pret Boys' all set to give the 'chills' and 'giggles'
Pret Boys _ pic courtesy yt

Amazon miniTV is all set to bring in a perfect mix of horror and humour for the audiences. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer of their upcoming horror-comedy ‘Pret Boys’ giving a sneak peek into the chilling and jocular world of the series. Releasing on 21st June, Pret Boys will accord a thrilling experience for the viewers but will also leave them in splits with its cleverly crafted humour.

Following the narrative of youngsters running a ghost-busting start-up, who end up experiencing an unending nightmare, Pret Boys features Shardul Pandit, Anchal Munjal, Ritik Ghansani and Ahan Nirban in quintessential roles.

The spookily hilarious trailer of Pret Boys features the story of 3 three Gen Z misfits who start a quirky start-up PretBoys.com with a motive of busting ghosts! The trailer is a hilarious mix of jump-scares, comedy, and screams. While Prem comes from a line of tantriks, tech geek Tatsat is a paranormal research-enthusiast and desi boy Rajat is the business brain. Later on the gang meets sharp-witted Eisha, and collides with a dark evil force. With high voltage showdown, and souls separated from body, the Pret Boys end up being the Real Prets and the fun start-up turns into an actual spooky experience.

Commenting on the series, Aanchal Munjal said, “It was a wonderful experience working with people that were equally involved in making the show with great enthusiasm and the fact that everyone portrayed their role correctly & beautifully. Here’s hoping the audience loves watching it as much as we loved working on it.”

Sharing his thoughts, Shardul Pandit said, “So this is my first venture in the world of OTT and I was very excited to play a comedy character because I have done very intense roles on television in the past, but this was a project which was a complete comedy. The director sat me down and explained to me the character and expressed that Rajat was his favourite character from the show and the lines they were writing were best suited for me and convinced me to do Rajat. Throughout the show we kept improvising on our dialogues which made it a lot of fun.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Changes in eye may soon help detect Alzheimer's: Study
Next article
Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against ban on FDC drugs
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against ban on FDC drugs

Health & Lifestyle

Changes in eye may soon help detect Alzheimer's: Study

Technology

Experimental stem cell therapy shows promise for epilepsy patients

Health & Lifestyle

International Yoga Day: Uniting world through wellness

News

Sundance, Berlinale favourite 'Past Lives' to release in India on July 7

News

Steven Spielberg: Indiana Jones would not exist without Harrison Ford

News

Maha Congress demands ban on 'Adipurush' for slurs on religious idols

Technology

World's First AI DJ goes on air in US via RadioGPT

Technology

Japanese govt aims to break Apple, Google app store monopolies

Fashion & Lifestyle

Adele is suffering from a condition that requires ‘crude’ treatment

News

Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy

News

Why ‘Scoop’ goes beyond the scope of the book it is based on

Technology

Sanchez flaunts curves in dark bikini on Bezos' $500 mn yacht

Sports

Ashes 2023: Joe Root owned the game in first hour; he was pure quality, says Kevin Pietersen

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC

News

Avatar- The Way of Water: Stephen Lang explains his reconstituted character

News

Israeli thriller 'Trust No One' is about modern cyber warfare, techno-anxieties

News

'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava gifts a special tune to Ram Charan, Upasana

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US