‘Pret Boys’ all set to give the ‘chills’ and ‘giggles’

Amazon miniTV is all set to bring in a perfect mix of horror and humour for the audiences. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer of their upcoming horror-comedy ‘Pret Boys’ giving a sneak peek into the chilling and jocular world of the series. Releasing on 21st June, Pret Boys will accord a thrilling experience for the viewers but will also leave them in splits with its cleverly crafted humour.

Following the narrative of youngsters running a ghost-busting start-up, who end up experiencing an unending nightmare, Pret Boys features Shardul Pandit, Anchal Munjal, Ritik Ghansani and Ahan Nirban in quintessential roles.

The spookily hilarious trailer of Pret Boys features the story of 3 three Gen Z misfits who start a quirky start-up PretBoys.com with a motive of busting ghosts! The trailer is a hilarious mix of jump-scares, comedy, and screams. While Prem comes from a line of tantriks, tech geek Tatsat is a paranormal research-enthusiast and desi boy Rajat is the business brain. Later on the gang meets sharp-witted Eisha, and collides with a dark evil force. With high voltage showdown, and souls separated from body, the Pret Boys end up being the Real Prets and the fun start-up turns into an actual spooky experience.

Commenting on the series, Aanchal Munjal said, “It was a wonderful experience working with people that were equally involved in making the show with great enthusiasm and the fact that everyone portrayed their role correctly & beautifully. Here’s hoping the audience loves watching it as much as we loved working on it.”

Sharing his thoughts, Shardul Pandit said, “So this is my first venture in the world of OTT and I was very excited to play a comedy character because I have done very intense roles on television in the past, but this was a project which was a complete comedy. The director sat me down and explained to me the character and expressed that Rajat was his favourite character from the show and the lines they were writing were best suited for me and convinced me to do Rajat. Throughout the show we kept improvising on our dialogues which made it a lot of fun.”