Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming and much anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden.

By Shweta Ghadashi
After a grand global premiere in London, Priyanka, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel travelled to Rome for the series' promotions.

She was seen wearing a pantsuit. We are obsessed with Priyanka’s boss babe look in the statement powersuit.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from a promotional schedule of Citadel in Rome, Italy, with her fans on Instagram with the caption, “When in Rome…[orange heart emoji].” The pictures show Priyanka posing with her co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci and the makers, the Russo Brothers, with a backdrop of the magnificent views of Rome.

She dressed in an orange powersuit for the occasion and served fans with a boss babe style moment.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
