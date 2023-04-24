Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming and much anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. After a grand global premiere in London, Priyanka, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel travelled to Rome for the series’ promotions.

She was seen wearing a pantsuit. We are obsessed with Priyanka’s boss babe look in the statement powersuit.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from a promotional schedule of Citadel in Rome, Italy, with her fans on Instagram with the caption, “When in Rome…[orange heart emoji].” The pictures show Priyanka posing with her co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci and the makers, the Russo Brothers, with a backdrop of the magnificent views of Rome.

She dressed in an orange powersuit for the occasion and served fans with a boss babe style moment.