Priyanka Karunakaran looks to firm up her position with 'Radhan'

Priyanka Karunakaran, a Malayali actor who made her debut in Netflix’s ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal, is all set to star in ‘Radhan’, a short film that is scheduled to release on a popular OTT platform this month.

Starring Bhupendra Jadawat and Priyanka as leads, ‘Radhan’ is a Kissaghar production directed by Mayank Pushpam Singh.

Priyanka even won the best actress in a lead role in the short film category at the Indo French International Film Festival for ‘Radhan’. The short film also won an award at the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

The film is about finding love in difficult circumstances. In a chawl in Mumbai, where not much is around to encourage or drive ambitions, a jobless not-so-young man is challenged to re-look at life and love by a GenZ girl, quite contrary to all his convictions. Through the characters of Ujjwal and Madhu, a cynic and a happy free-spirit, respectively, the film constructs its world for the viewer.

Priyanka said, “As an actor, you are always looking to experience something new and different. When I read ‘Radhan’ for the character of Madhu, I felt that I needed her. I got to explore a world so different from mine. It was physically challenging and the weather was not supportive, but the cast and crew was wonderful which made the experience great. I am so happy to receive my first ever acting award.”

Director Mayank Pushpam Singh said, “Priyanka is an out and out performer. She is in sync with her environment, objects and persons as well. She internalises all of this which brings her in unison with the character. Besides, it is her self-preparation that also helps her to be one with the character which I realised and respected.

“Some of her attributes, skill sets, expressions, dancing skill and ability to morph into a girl-next-door role were admirable… She could bring Madhu to life with ease. During some of our reading sessions, I was convinced that she is Madhu. Despite coming from a very different world, I must say her efforts and intent to become Madhu was commendable.”