scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

"Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father," says Prosenjit Chatterjee for Amazon Original series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane

By Glamsham Editorial
Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy's look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father
Prosenjit Chatterjee as Srikant Roy in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee

Prime Video recently announced fictional drama Jubilee that has left the audience excited ever since the first look of the series. The Amazon Original series which is set parallel to the evolution of both India and the Hindi film industry, is a layered drama, interwoven with multiple characters – a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl, and a refugee – and their dreams and ambitions. It features the Bumba Da aka Bengal cinema’s superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee as studio head, Srikant Roy, of the illustrious Roy Talkies. Ever since the announcement of Jubilee, which is also the superstar’s first OTT series, his fans have been excited for the series premiere.

Speaking of this character, the legendary actor shares, “I was living Srikant Roy’s character for 7 months before shooting (due to lockdown), there were just minor changes when I got back on the sets. In the series, you will see me in a very nice hairstyle. This is dedicated to my father Biswajeet Chatterjee, they used to have that kind of styling back in the days.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. The series packs an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor. The 10-episode series will stream exclusively on Prime Video starting Part 1 on April 7 and Part 2 on April 14.

Previous article
Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays
Next article
IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in UP increase three-fold

Sports

1st T20I: Rony Talukdar's half-century helps Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs via DLS method

Sports

Football: Ter Stegen on his way to happiness wearing the number one jersey

Sports

Broken thumb keeps Marquez out of Argentina Moto GP

Sports

Ronit tops junior show jumping as ARC concludes Regional Equestrian League

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill

Sports

La Liga and Instituto Cervantes unveil the Spanish-Hindi Football Dictionary

Health & Lifestyle

Centre reviews preparedness against Covid, advises states to undertake mock drills in April

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Sports

WC Qualifier Playoff: UAE, Canada record wins on enthralling Day 2

Health & Lifestyle

Vyapam 'whistleblower' Dr Anand Rai dismissed from MP govt service

Sports

Golf: Top star in the fray at The Challenge 2023 from Wednesday

Theatre

Few actors who shined both on theatre stages and the big screen

Sports

Football: AIFF decides to organise women's league from April 25

Health & Lifestyle

Indian Immunologicals receives approval for measles-rubella vaccine

Theatre

Akshay Oberoi celebrates World Theatre Day with a 20 yr-old throwback image from theatre days

Theatre

Rasika Dugal shares throwback picture from theatre days on World Theatre Day

News

Sara Ali Khan apparently experienced paranormal activities!!

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US