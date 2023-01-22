scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Rakul Preet Singh on ‘Chhatriwali’: Got a chance to address issues we usually don’t talk about

By News Bureau

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is happy with the response her latest release ‘Chhatriwali’ is getting. She said that through the film, she got a chance to address issues that are usually not talked about. Essaying the role of a quality control head who goes on a mission to change society and educate young minds, Rakul was praised for her sensitive depiction in the movie.

Rakul Preet said: “I am really overwhelmed with the amazing response ‘Chhatriwali’ has been receiving from the audience. It is an extremely special film for me and I believe for the audience too.”

“With this film, I got the chance to address issues and throw light on aspects that we usually don’t talk about. I loved the way the viewers are receiving the subject. I’m glad our message is well delivered to the audience.”

The film talks about the inhibitions around male contraceptives and safe sex. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, ‘Chhatriwali’ features Rakul and Sumeet Vyas.

It was released on January 20 on ZEE5.

Previous article
Helena Bonham Carter makes potential boyfriends take handwriting test
Next article
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad join family on Sunaina Roshan’s birthday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India crash out with 4-5 defeat to New Zealand in sudden death shoot-out

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor’s pet a fussy eater; she asks fans how to rev up his appetite

News

Ex-Army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav shares how challenging it was to fight during Kargil war

Sports

Premier League: Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham

News

Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy

News

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

Sports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Spain overcome Malaysia 4-3 in sudden death to seal quarterfinal berth

Health & Lifestyle

Stones removed from 3-year-old's urinary bladder

News

Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

News

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar all set to welcome their first child

Sports

India Open 2023: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, An Se Young upset top seeds Axelsen, Yamaguchi to clinch titles

Technology

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress hormone

Sports

Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

Sports

ISL: Odisha FC rope in local talent Tankadhar Bag

Sports

Australian Open: Jessica Pegula reaches quarterfinal for third straight year

Sports

National 4W Racing: Ryan, Dillon, Sai Sanjay notch wins; double for Arjun Narendran, Ritesh Rai in Round 3

News

When Anne Hathaway was asked ‘are you a good girl or a bad girl?’

Sports

Sports Ministry holds first Mission Olympic Cell meeting outside Delhi to discuss key agenda points

Sports

Australian Open: Korda reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal after epic tie-break win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US