Rupam Islam steps into the world of web with ‘Nikhoj Tui’ for ‘Nikhoj’

After gaining huge response from the audience for the first song ‘Nikhoj Tui’, hoichoi unveils the second track titled ‘Aashbe Bole’ of its Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury starring crime-drama series ‘Nikhoj’ with a bang!

The album of Nikhoj marks the web debut of the national award winner, and much acclaimed singer, composer Rupam Islam, as a music director who has penned and lent his voice for the two songs of the Original series.

Crafted with brilliance and filled with raw emotions, Aashbe Bole takes listeners on a poignant journey of a mother’s relentless pursuit to find her missing daughter, Diti. The listeners will be fully immersed in a narrative that follows the mother as she interrogates potential suspects and experiences emotional breakdowns as she is unable to find her daughter.

Simultaneously, the song offers a glimpse into the impact of Diti’s disappearance on Romit Sen’s life. It explores Brinda Basu’s role as a devoted single mother and a DCP working on the case, reflecting on the cherished moments she shared with her daughter in the past.

Sharing his experience of working with hoichoi, Rupam Islam said, “It is always exciting to work with Ayan Chakraborti. We have a very good understanding and that always helps us. This time was no different. When Ayan came to me with the script, I knew what exactly he wanted.”

To me music direction is not just about creating the songs but also scoring the background music. I always start with the BGM and then move onto to the songs. This time also I first ideated the background score and based on the central theme I created the title song.”

“This series has 2 songs, one I composed specifically for this web series while the other was written and composed years back but fitted in perfectly here. I loved working for this web series, and I hope the audience shall not only appreciate the songs but also the BGM. I would like to thank hoichoi for giving Ayan and me an opportunity to work together once again.”