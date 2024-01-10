Sanaya Irani wishes ‘partner in crime’ Drashti: ‘Countless adventures awaiting’

Actress Sanaya Irani is celebrating 40 years of her “partner in crime” Drashti Dhami, and has a heartwarming birthday wish for her BFF: “countless adventures still awaiting us.” The bond between Drashti and Sanaya has always been an open book, with their vibrant camaraderie proudly on display. Sanaya once spilled the beans, sharing that their friendship is so unbreakable that they even embarked on audition adventures together.

Now, on the occasion of Drashti’s birthday, Sanaya took to her Instagram handle, and shared a fun Reel video, showcasing a montage of unseen videos and pictures from their numerous vacations, and celebrations.

The post was given the music of the track ‘Whenever’, by Kris Kross Amsterdam and The Boy Next Door.

Along with the video, the ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ fame actress wrote: “The song sums it all up!. Happy 40th to my partner in crime. Here’s to celebrating 40 amazing years of you and the countless adventures still awaiting us. Love you baby, wish I was there with you. Have a faaaaab one.”

Dhami commented on the video and said: “Baby Baby Baby!!! Can’t wait to see you !! How I wish u were here today! But it’s ok!!!I give you 7 days from today to meet you.. Love you.”

On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the web series ‘Duranga’. It is an adaptation from the Korean drama ‘Flower of Evil’. It stars Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh.

Sanaya featured in the webseries ‘Cyber Vaar-Har Screen Crime Scene’, alongside Mohit Malik.