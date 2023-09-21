Sci-fi movie ‘Awareness’ trailer revealed

Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Spanish Original sci-fi film ‘Awareness’ directed by Daniel Benmayor (Xtremo, Tracers, Bruc) and starring Carlos Scholz (Toy Boy, Feria: La luz más oscura), Pedro Alonso (Money Heist, El ministerio del tiempo), María Pedraza (Toy Boy, Élite), Óscar Jaenada (Operación Marea Negra, Hernán) and Lela Loren (American Gods, Altered Carbon).

Awareness will be screened during the Sitges Film Festival and will premiere on October 11 exclusively on Prime Video

Ian, a rebellious teenager living on the outskirts of society, can manipulate minds with his ability to generate visual illusions. He uses this power to survive running small, indiscreet, scams. When one of his cons goes awry, his abilities publicly spiral out of control and Ian becomes the target of two rival organizations, each seeking to exploit his powers.

Awareness is produced by Federation Spain, led by Juan Solá and Nacho Manubens, with Mark Albela as executive producer and Dbenma Content with Daniel Benmayor as producer and director. Benmayor is also in charge of the script alongside Iván Ledesma.