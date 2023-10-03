scorecardresearch
Seerat Kapoor to be seen in Telugu series ‘Save The Tigers 2’

By Agency News Desk

Actress Seerat Kapoor has been roped in for the streaming series ‘Save The Tigers’ for its second season. She will be playing the lead role in the Tollywood series, which is a comedy-drama.

The actress on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared a small clip from the shooting of the series. In the video, she can be seen inside a pool having a great time as the filming unit behind her prepares and brainstorms for the next shot.

She wrote in the caption: “Elated to join the team of Save The Tigers 2. I hear, Season 1 was a mega rage amongst you’ll, wait till you meet Hamsalekha in the next. All my love”.

Talking about her being part of the show, the actress said: “I am super thrilled to be a part of this show, as it is something that I have never done before. And this is my first-ever project with Hotstar, so I am looking forward to it. Can’t wait to see my audience’s reactions.”

A source also revealed that she has almost completed shooting of her role. She will be seen playing the character of Hamsalekha, who is the most reputed Actress and has a lot to offer to all her fans.

The second season will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Mental Health Day: I have incorporated practice of controlled breathing: Geetanjali Mishra
Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary wins historic Gold in 5000m race
