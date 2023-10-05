scorecardresearch
Shaheer Sheikh to headline Netflix’s ‘Do Patti’

By Editorial Desk
Shaheer Sheikh to headline Netflix's 'Do Patti'
Shaheer Sheikh | Netflix | Do Patti

For the last few weeks, speculation has been rife that Shaheer Sheikh has joined the powerhouse cast of Netflix’s ambitious film ‘Do Patti’. As the first schedule kicked off in Mussoorie, it has been exclusively learnt that the actor has already started shooting for the mystery thriller, alongside Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

Shaheer, who has been preparing for the role, says that this is the perfect opportunity for him to embark on his new journey. “I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honour to work alongside such a stellar cast. I Can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating.”

The film is currently being shot extensively across the hilly terrains of North India and marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under their newly launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively.

Do Patti is directed by celebrated ad film director Shashanka Chaturvedi and is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.

1
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

