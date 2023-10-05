Shaheer Sheikh to headline Netflix’s ‘Do Patti’

For the last few weeks, speculation has been rife that Shaheer Sheikh has joined the powerhouse cast of Netflix’s ambitious film ‘Do Patti’. As the first schedule kicked off in Mussoorie, it has been exclusively learnt that the actor has already started shooting for the mystery thriller, alongside Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

Shaheer, who has been preparing for the role, says that this is the perfect opportunity for him to embark on his new journey. “I love the thrill and challenge of essaying a character with so many shades. Kanika’s a fantastic storyteller and I’m excited to bring her vision to life. It’s an honour to work alongside such a stellar cast. I Can’t wait for the world to see what we’re creating.”

The film is currently being shot extensively across the hilly terrains of North India and marks the maiden production for writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under their newly launched banners, Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly Films, respectively.

Do Patti is directed by celebrated ad film director Shashanka Chaturvedi and is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year.