scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Shahid Mallya on 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala': The melody takes us back to the 1960s

Shahid Mallya has shared that his latest track 'Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala' from the web series 'Jubilee' is all about the film industry in the era of 1940s and 1950s.

By News Bureau

Singer Shahid Mallya has shared that his latest track ‘Dil Jaha Pe Le Chala’ from the web series ‘Jubilee’ is all about the film industry in the era of 1940s and 1950s.

The show, which is created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ram Kapoor.

Shahid, who has sung in a number of movies like ‘Mausam’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Student of The Year’, ‘2 States’, ‘Qala’, and many more, is also known for his singles such as ‘Wajood’, ‘Gumnaam Shayar’, ‘Kyu’, among others.

Talking about his love for old songs and music, he said that the track will take the listeners to the bygone era.

In the track, the singer has successfully recreated the era of the 60s with his singing style and voice.

He said: “Old Bollywood classics have always held a special place in my heart. The music and melodies of that era were so unique that they remain popular to this day. The song, composed by Amit Trivedi, has a melody that takes us back to the year 1960.

He further expressed gratitude towards Amit Trivedi for casting him in this song.

He added: “I always wanted to capture the essence of music like that used in old Bollywood films, and Amit Trivedi offered me the opportunity to do just that. It’s always inspiring to see individuals who have a deep passion for something, and Amit Trivedi helped me to turn my dream into a reality.

The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

‘Jubilee’ will be streaming from April 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

Previous article
'Don't think he goes after milestones', says Sehwag on Dhoni crossing the 5000-run mark in IPL
Next article
Collaborating with Nayanthara on Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' was blessing for Malhar Thakar
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Debate rages on Indian kids' exposure to ChatGPT in classrooms

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB batter Rajat Patidar ruled out with Achilles' heel injury

Technology

Meta now pauses remote work hirings after mass layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protest in Gurugram against Rajasthan's health Bill

News

Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 69

Sports

Injuries an issue for Barca in fifth meeting against Real Madrid this season

Technology

28% of US smartphone users likely to buy foldables as next purchase: Report

Technology

3.1 mn jobs shortfall in cybersecurity globally, skill shortage hits India firms badly

News

Collaborating with Nayanthara on Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' was blessing for Malhar Thakar

Sports

'Don't think he goes after milestones', says Sehwag on Dhoni crossing the 5000-run mark in IPL

News

Actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes car worth whopping Rs 1 crore

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to feature 1.47-inch screen: Report

Sports

Camoranesi in line for Juarez coaching job

Technology

ONDC to foster hyperlocal ecommerce business model in India: Nandan Nilekani

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility: WHO

News

Hugh Jackman reveals new skin cancer scare as he makes public plea

Technology

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US