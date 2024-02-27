Shark Tank India 3: Smart home gym ‘Aroleap’ bags Rs 1 cr deal with four sharks

The IIT Delhi alumni’s brainchild ‘Aroleap’, an all-in-one smart home gym, has bagged a deal of Rs 1 crore with four sharks on the entrepreneurial reality show ‘Shark Tank India 3’. Debuting on ‘Shark Tank India 3’, Aroleap which is an all-in-one wall mounted home gym solution, covers full-body workouts.

Designed by IIT Delhi alumni, including Anurag Dani, Aman Rai, and Rohit Patel, it is the answer to simplifying fitness for all, bringing personalised training and full-range workouts right to your doorstep.

The exercises possible on Aroleap are squats, deadlift, bench press and others. They sought Rs 1 crore for 2.5 per cent equity from the sharks.

Aroleap addresses the pressing need for accessible, data-driven personal training, empowering individuals nationwide to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The brand aims to democratise fitness by streamlining workout routines and ensuring optimal results with its flagship product, a wall-mounted strength training machine.

Boasting over 100 gym exercises consolidated into a single compact unit, Aroleap transcends the limitations of traditional home gyms.

The pitchers sealed a deal of Rs 1 crore for 5 per cent equity with sharks Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts), and Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com).

Talking about their experience, Aman Rai said: “Appearing on Shark Tank with our brand Aroleap was an experience like nothing before. Even though we had a lot of pitching experience, it was our first time in front of the camera, pitching in such a high-pressure setting.”

“Sharks were able to see through the business and identify the problems by asking the right questions. They gave us deep, non-superficial and specific actionable advice within a span of an hour. It was the first time when we got to self-reflect on softer aspects of leading a startup and have already started working on their feedback,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ streams on Sony LIV.