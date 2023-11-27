‘Shehar Lakhot’ characters posters paint a riveting picture of noir crime drama

The makers of noir crime drama ‘Shehar Lakhot’ on Monday unveiled the intriguing posters, featuring the leads of the series- Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Kubbra Sait, and Shruthy Menon, raising the excitement among the audiences and capturing their attention.

The eight-episode drama features interesting and multi-layered characters. Priyanshu is seen as Devendra Singh Tomar aka Dev, Chandan as Kairav Singh, Kubbra portrays Sub Inspector Pallavi Raj, while Shruthy plays the role of Sandhya.

Priyanshu as Dev is the prodigal son who is forced returned to his hometown. Dev is dark and sardonic but oddly likeable with deep set anger issues which have previously landed him in trouble with the authorities, causing him to be estranged from his loved ones.

A part of him is looking for redemption by connecting with his past. However, that changes when he is falsely accused of murder. The poster shows Priyanshu in a formal blue shirt and beige coloured pants. The look is completed with a grey coat.

The most ruthless character of the series, Kairav is Shehar Lakhot’s self-acclaimed king, portrayed by actor Chandan. The poster shows Chandan in a black nehru neck coat and matching pants.

Looking for respect and legitimacy, Kairav is here to rule in the game of politics to fulfil his desires. He hates to lose anything in life whether it’s a deal or a game. He is ambitious and a hedonist, unafraid to manipulate for his own gains while lacking any empathy.

However, deep down, Kairav is looking for respect and legitimacy and has ambitions to surpass his father in everything.

In a town that is known for crime Kubbra, as S.I. Pallavi Raj tries to break the norm in a corrupt police station. The poster features diva in uniform and she is looking powerful. It showcases Kubbra in a non-glam avatar, portraying a fierce, sincere woman.

Pallavi is a woman with a spine, one who takes risks and is not afraid to go up against the offenders and delivering justice to the victim. When presented with the chance to investigate a gruesome murder, Pallavi uncovers a web of lies.

She tries to deliver justice and to get rid of the deadly web of corruption in Lakhot that has left her feeling trapped.

Every hero or villain has a love interest, and Shruthy as Sandhya, a gorgeous, bright, and ambitious young woman, who is Dev’s former girlfriend and one he hopes to reconnect with.

Trapped in Kairav’s ambitious world, Sandhya wants nothing more than to leave Lakhot. While hailing from a conservative family and saddled with a controversial past, Sandhya certain of what she wants. However, only time will tell if she will succeed.

The poster shows Shruthy in an off-white printed saree and black blouse. Her hair is open and has no-makeup look.

An enthralling and engaging series, ‘Shehar Lakhot’ also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Kashyap Shangari, Manjiri Pupala, Shruti Jolly, Gyan Prakash, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video from November 30.