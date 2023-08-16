scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Rajkummar Rao is going to appear on the upcoming episode of Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Rajkummar Rao is going to appear on the upcoming episode of Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. A few months ago, Shehnaaz launched her own chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill on her YouTube channel.

The first guest on her chat show was none other than popular Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. He had appeared on her show to promote his film, Monica, O My Darling. Now, Rajkummar is geared up for another engaging chat with Shehnaaz, as he returns to her show.

The actor will be promoting his upcoming show, Guns & Gulaabs. Recently, Shehnaaz teased her fans with few fun pictures of her fun conversation with Rajkummar ahead of the release of the full episode.

Along with those pictures, she shared a long heartfelt note on IG. In the photos Shehnaaz Gill looked pretty in an orange traditional attire while Rajkummar Rao was seen in a printed co-ords set.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'
Singapore's Sea to invest more in e-com platform Shopee amid TikTok threat
Entertainment Today

