Shilpa Shetty: A huge compliment that I am able to still be relevant

Shilpa Shetty says it feels good to still be around and finds it a huge compliment that she is able to reinvent herself.

By Agency News Desk
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty_pic courtesy news agency

She ruled the big screen in the 1990s and is now owning the OTT space with her work; actress Shilpa Shetty says it feels good to still be around and finds it a huge compliment that she is able to reinvent herself.

Asked how it feels to be associated with projects like ‘Sukhi’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ on the OTT space, Shilpa told an entertainment portal: “Feels good to still be around, be loved, to be in a position to surprise the audiences through different platforms. I take it as a huge compliment that I am able to reinvent myself and still be relevant.”

Shilpa praised the OTT scene for creating more stars and bringing their talent to the forefront.

“In Covid times there were many stars that were created by this platform, an example being Pankaj Tripathi, being in the industry for so long people noticed his talent and there was a star quality in his talent and so many stars like Vikrant Massey to just name a few.”

“I would say OTT reaches more people and worldwide audiences. So, you can’t undermine what OTT brings to an actor’s profile.”

Shilpa’s latest work is Rohit Shetty’s series ‘Indian Police Force’. The action-thriller is based in the cop universe by the filmmaker. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
