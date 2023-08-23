scorecardresearch
Shilpa Shetty's fun entertainer 'Sukhee' locked for Sept 22 release

Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the theatres as her next 'Sukhee', a family entertainer is locked for September 22 release

By Agency News Desk
Shilpa Shetty's fun entertainer 'Sukhee' locked for Sept 22 release
Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty is all set to return to the theatres as her next ‘Sukhee’, a family entertainer is locked for September 22 release. Directed by debutant director, Sonal Joshi, ‘Sukhee’ narrates the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year old Punjabi housewife and her friends, who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years.

Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions, and making the most difficult transition in her life – from being a wife and a mother, to being a woman again.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the upcoming film and wrote: “Yeh Kahaani hai meri, aapki, hum sabki. Miliye aapki hi jaisi, Sukhpreet Kalra yaani ki #Sukhee se aur aaiye meri duniya main, 22 September sirf cinema gharo main.”

The movie marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma.

It stars Shilpa along with Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh. The film has been written by Radhika Anand, with the screenplay by Paulomi Dutta.

The film is produced by the makers Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

