Shriya Saran reveals her daughter's hand were burned during the shoot of 'Showtime'

For actress Shriya Saran, the filming of her latest show, ‘Showtime’ became a bittersweet journey due to her personal challenges. She revealed that during the shoot of the series her daughter Radha’s hand got burned.

Talking about the shooting, Shriya, who is known for her work in ‘Drishyam’ said: “So, also while we were shooting this show, it was a very tough time for me personally because my daughter had burned her hand, and I was like a reckless case. But somehow acting and coming back to a set kind of calmed me down because otherwise I was emotionally very, very stressed.”

“And the show is also very interesting. It has a lot going on. There’s a lot of undercurrents going on. Like every scene has a backstory,” she added.

Shriya got married to her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018. Their daughter was born in January 2021.

‘Showtime’ is helmed by Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Created by Sumit Roy, showrunner and directed by Mihir Desai and directed by Archit Kumar, the show will stream from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.