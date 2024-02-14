Shriya Saran talks about a show that revolves around Nepotism

Actress Shriya Saran has always delivered impactful roles on the big screen. And while the actress carries a graceful stance on the celluloid, she seems to be stepping out of that box with Showtime. The upcoming web series that stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, and Shriya Saran is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer for it was released recently and left fans amazed with the power dynamics of the film world it displayed.

While Shriya also plays a glamorous role in the show, she recently spoke about working with Rajeev Khandelwal. She said, “I wanted to play a role which was very close to me. For this too, I met with Rajeev and the director we discussed a few things, in the show I am an actress who plays an actress. I am looking forward to watching the show. It is a very interesting character, has a lot of arches, I cannot wait for the audience to see it.”

Shriya is seen in a glamorous avatar in this show that revolves around Nepotism. Showtime releases on 8th March.