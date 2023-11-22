scorecardresearch
Sidharth Malhotra came to meet Kiara Advaniin Karan Johar’s party in high fever, reveals Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan spoke about star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship before it came to be known to public.

Actor Varun Dhawan spoke about star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship before it came to be known to public. Even though Sidharth and Kiara did not make their relationship public until they tied the knot, the small gestures from them both at private parties and events left hints for filmmaker Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Speaking about it, Karan said: “I remember they (Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani) were having a fight, he was having a high fever, he had come to my party.”

“But it was very sweet, because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him. At that point, I realised that this is going to happen, they are going to happen.”

Varun added: “Exactly, We were shooting a song, we finished shooting and we were heading back. She (Kiara Advani) was so happy, like Sid is going to come there, bechara he has a high fever.”

“Something was telling me that Sidharth with high fever coming to a party to meet a girl matlab kuch toh hai yaar.”

This time around gracing the ‘Koffee with Karan’ couch will be some of the top talent from Indian Film Industry Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to name a few.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
