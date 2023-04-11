scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

Sunny Hinduja, who was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh Ohlan in the web show 'Aspirants', has started shooting for the second season of the show and said that he is excited to reprise his role in the web series.

By Agency News Desk
Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'
Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was seen playing the role of Sandeep Singh Ohlan in the web show ‘Aspirants’, has started shooting for the second season of the show and said that he is excited to reprise his role in the web series.

‘Aspirants’ deals with the past and present of three friends, Abhilash, Guri and SK, who are UPSC aspirants. The past is all about their struggle as students to clear the examination and the present focusses on their life as adults. It features Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Namita Dubey and Sunny Hinduja.

Sunny in season 1 played the character of Sandeep bhaiya, who is a student studying day and night to clear the civil service examination.

While talking about reprising the role in the second season, he recalled working in season 1 and said: “I am grateful for all the love and appreciation that I have received for my work in the first season. It is a huge responsibility to live up to the expectations of the viewers and I will try to do my best. Hopefully people will give us their love and support as they did for season one.”

On the work front, Sunny has done movies, TV shows, and web series. Some of his notable works include ‘The Family Man’, ‘Bhaukaal’, ‘Inside Edge’, and many more. He was also seen in the TV show, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, and movies such as ‘Mardaani 2’ and ‘Shehzada’. Sunny’s upcoming projects include ‘The Railway Men’.

Previous article
Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode
Next article
Hansal Mehta recreates 'Khana Khazana' moment with show's star Sanjeev Kapoor
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian team to take part in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania C'ship in Thailand

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

News

Hansal Mehta recreates 'Khana Khazana' moment with show's star Sanjeev Kapoor

News

Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

Technology

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

News

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai to visit India for release of anime feature 'Suzume'

News

'Layi hayat aaye qaza le chali chale': The life and legend of K.L. Saigal

Dialogues

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Dialogues: Salman Khan’s powerful dialogues from the action packed film

News

Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had

Technology

vivo launches 2 new smartphones with large displays in India

Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

Sports

Official chant launched to mark 100-day countdown to FIFA Women's World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

News

Esha Deol: Kick-boxing helped me perform action sequences in 'Hunter'

Sports

IPL betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 10 held

Sports

Jorge Almiron takes charge of Boca Juniors

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US